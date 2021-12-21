ECONOMY

Chios airport upgrade contract signed

chios-airport-upgrade-contract-signed

A 24.7-million-euro agreement for upgrading the airport on the eastern Aegean island of Chios was signed at the Infrastructure and Transport Ministry in Athens on Tuesday.

Work at the airport, which has been named after the ancient Greek poet Homer, is expected to get under way in early 2022 and be completed in 32 months, according to the agreement signed with the company that is undertaking the project.

It includes extending the length of the runway, improving the existing runway and a technical overhaul that will turn the airport into a “gem” that will help the island “enhance tourism and its economy,” said Minister Kostas A. Karamanlis.

The cost of the project will be covered by European Union structural funds, he said.

Travel
READ MORE
chios-airport-upgrade-to-start-in-early-2022
ECONOMY

Chios airport upgrade to start in early 2022

travel-traffic-rises-in-november
ECONOMY

Travel traffic rises in November

[Thanassis Stavrakis/AP]
ECONOMY

Greek Ministry of Tourism voted best in the world

cyprus-airways-restarts-flights-to-athens
ECONOMY

Cyprus Airways restarts flights to Athens

hilton-athens-to-be-renamed-conrad-as-of-2024
ECONOMY

Hilton Athens to be renamed Conrad as of 2024

[Donousa island, Cyclades/Olga Harami]
ECONOMY

Greece top pick in Europe for US tourists