ATHEX: No appetite for window dressing yet

The main index of the Greek bourse opened on Monday after Christmas with losses, pulling further away from its 900-point psychological target, with the anticipation of the new measures against the pandemic denting the short-term prospects of several (though not all) stocks. With a handful of sessions before the end of the year, traders were showing little appetite for a late rally that would bolster prices for the closing of 2021.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 885.91 points, shedding 0.54% from Thursday’s 890.73 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.59%, closing at 2,129.35 points.

The banks index declined 0.62%, as Alpha fell 0.84%, Eurobank dropped 0.78%, Piraeus eased 0.23% and National slipped 0.17%. Aegean Airlines conceded 2.86%, Viohalco was down 2.38% and OTE telecom parted with 1.55%, but GEK Terna collected 1.60%.

In total 33 stocks posted gains, 64 sustained losses and 18 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 54.8 million euros, up from last Thursday’s €36.8 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.04% to close at 66.79 points.