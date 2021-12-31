ECONOMY

Greece ranked world’s sixth best wine tourism destination

Greece has been named the sixth best country for wine tourism in new research.

The study by luggage storage app Bounce has analyzed factors such as wine consumption and production, number of vineyards and wine tours, and the average cost of a bottle of wine, to reveal the best location for wine lovers to visit on vacation.

It places Italy top with a score of 8.28 points out of 10, while Greece is ranked behind Portugal, Spain, France and New Zealand, but ahead of world-renowned producers such as Chile and Australia.

Greece’s score is 5.24 points and its strongest point is the high ratio of guided wine tours – 4,685 per 100,000 inhabitants, which is the second highest in the world, according to the survey.

[InTime News]
