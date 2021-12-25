conde-nast-traveller-picks-greek-islands-for-2022

The influencial Conde Nast Traveller magazine has published its official list of the “Best Greek islands to visit in 2022.”

The article, released on December 13, selects the top picks among 200 potential island destinations for different types of travel experiences, recommending Syros for its “culture and off-season cachet,” Sifnos for its food, Hydra as a weekend getaway “with the art crowd,” and Milos for its “photogenic and dramatic coastline.”

Another 19 Greek islands, big and small, get a mention including a number of well-established destinations such as Crete, Corfu, Rhodes, Mykonos and Santorini but also some that are off the beaten track, such as Ithaca, Folegandros, Paxos and Symi.

Naxos is recommended for its “endless sandy beaches,” Lefkada as the go-to island for sea and surf, Patmos for its “stark mystique,” Tinos for its tavernas and traditional villages and Astypalea for “escaping the crowds.”

[AMNA]