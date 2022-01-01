ECONOMY ECONOMY

Construction sector set for busy new year

Major construction projects will dominate economic activity in 2022, concerning both the public and the private sector.

An estimated sum of 1 billion euros’ worth of contracts for private projects is conceded on an annual basis plus a recent rebound in public works have bolstered the sector in Greece.

High demand for modern office buildings, the regeneration of various districts in Athens, the new hotel creation frenzy in the capital and outside it, new logistics facilities and of course the emblematic project at Elliniko, including the new Marina Tower block (pictured) will be the main drivers of the sector for 2022.

