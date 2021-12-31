ATHEX: Year closes with 10.43% annual rise for the Greek bourse

Friday’s half-session at Athinon Avenue brought the year to an end with gains of 10.43% for the benchmark – a fairly satisfactory result that is mostly attributed to the first half of the year. The minor rise for many stocks on predictably low turnover on the day pretty much reflected the entire year, whereby the majority of smaller stocks in capitalization terms outperformed the benchmark, having a promising future as the economy rebounds.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 893.34 points, adding 0.29% to Thursday’s 890.76 points. That rise matched the weekly growth of the benchmark, i.e. 0.29%.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.32%, ending at 2,148.86 points, while the banks index also advanced 0.29%.

Ellaktor jumped 3.92%, Terna Energy obtained 2.11%, Public Power Corporation grabbed 1.95%, Viohalco improved 1.55% and National Bank augmented 1.52%, as Coca-Cla HBC dropped 1.40%.

In total 67 stocks enjoyed gains, 31 sustained losses and 18 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 27.5 million euros, down from Thursday’s €33 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.87% to close at 68.66 points.