ATHEX: Benchmark on cusp of 900 points

There are no prizes for guessing that the Greek stock market picked up on Monday from where it left off in 2021, with very low trading volume trending upward only slightly and the benchmark once again reaching for 900 points –but without success. This time gains were spread all across the stock board, though banks lost most of their mid-session gains by closing.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 898.84 points, adding 0.62% to Friday’s 893.34 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.56%, ending at 2,160.88 points.

The banks index improved 0.33%, with Eurobank rising 1.53% and Piraeus grabbing 0.78%, while National lost 1.09% and Alpha stayed put.

Ellaktor grew 3.08%, Aegean Airlines advanced 2.39%, ADMIE Holdings collected 2.28%, as Sarantis fell 1.57% and Terna Energy parted with 1.33%.

In total 75 stocks boasted gains, 31 suffered losses and 18 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 26 million euros, down from last Friday’s €27.5 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 1.84% to close at 67.40 points.