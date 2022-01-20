Greek unemployment falls to 13.3% in November

The Greek unemployment rate fell to 13.3% of the workforce in November 2021, from 16.1% in November 2020 and 13.4% in October 2021, the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) said on Wednesday.

The number of unemployed people totaled 624,858, down by 121,560 or 16.3% compared with the same month in 2020, but up by 3,551 or 0.6% compared with October 2021.

The unemployment rate among women was at 17.2% (down from 20% in 2020), while among men it was 10% (from 13.1%).

The jobless rate in the 15-24 age group was 34.3% in November (37.6% in November 2020), while in the 25-74 age group it fell to 12.2% from 15.1%.

The number of employed people totaled 4,087,369, up 5.4% from November 2020 and 1.4% from October 2021, according to ELSTAT.