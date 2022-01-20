cyprus-to-lift-entry-restrictions-in-march

Tourism-reliant Cyprus will lift all entry requirements on March 1 for inbound travelers who have a valid vaccination certificate showing they received a booster shot, the country’s tourism minister said on Wednesday.

Cyprus currently requires individuals to either show proof of a negative Covid-19 test or to self-quarantine upon arrival.

The Mediterranean island nation plans to do away with those requirements for people who have been vaccinated.

Certificates for travelers who haven’t received booster shots will be accepted if nine months haven’t passed since they received their last dose.

European Union member Cyprus will accept vaccination certificates from non-EU countries that conform with those issued by the 27-member nation bloc.

Transport Minister Yiannis Karousos said unvaccinated adults will still be allowed into the country as long as they comply with testing and quarantine requirements that depend on their country of departure.