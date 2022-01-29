Greek exports to Turkey up 39% in 2021

Greek-Turkish trade relations improved in the January-September 2021 period, totaling 4 billion euros, and returned to 2016 levels, the Greek-Turkish Chamber of Commerce said in a report on Thursday.

The chamber said that, according to Hellenic Statistical Authority data, Greek exports to Turkey grew 39% in 2021, totaling €1.8 billion, with Turkey ranking fifth in the list of the most popular destination of Greek products.

Imports from Turkey grew 46% to reach €2.3 billion, with Turkey ranking eighth among the country’s suppliers.

The trade balance between the two countries remained in deficit for Greece.

In 2020, Greek exports to Turkey totaled €1.3 billion while imports reached €1.5 billion.