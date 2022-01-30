ECONOMY

Untapped export opportunities for Greece in Hungary

untapped-export-opportunities-for-greece-in-hungary

Greece has significant export opportunities in the Hungarian market in the field of industrial and pharmaceutical products, as well as in the agri-food sector.

In addition, Greece is the second preferred tourist destination for Hungarian citizens, according to speakers at an online event titled “Discover Hungary,” organized by the Athens Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), Enterprise Greece, the Hellenic Federation of Enterprises (SEV) and the Greek Exporters Association (SEVE).

The event was held with the support of the Embassy of Greece in Hungary and the Embassy of Hungary in Greece and under the auspices of the Hungarian National Trade Organization (HEPA) and the Hungarian export-import promotion bank EximBank.

