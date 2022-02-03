ECONOMY BUSINESS

Mytilineos lands data center

mytilineos-lands-data-center

The gradual maturing of a series of public-private partnership (PPP) projects and concession contracts is generating expectations at the Mytilineos group for more than doubling its infrastructure contracts within 2022, as it seeks to take part in a number of tenders, in cooperation with construction groups.

One case in point is the upcoming Thessaloniki flyover – the biggest PPP project in terms of value terms at 370 million euros – in cooperation with Avax. Regarded as one of the sector’s top prizes, it offers certain profits for a period of 30 years and also vindicates the strategy of working with Avax, even though Mytilineos and Avax were in separate camps at the start of the tender.

On Wednesday Mytlineos announced that it will also be constructing the biggest data center in Greece to date, the third data center being operated by Lamda Helix (a subsidiary of US group Digital Realty) in the country. The project will be implemented in Koropi, eastern Attica, and is expected to cost €70 million.

Mytilineos will construct the 8,600-square meter building, which will also be 100% powered with green energy. Its capacity will be of 6.8 megawatts.

Business
READ MORE
hilton-group-takes-over-two-more-hotels-in-attica
BUSINESS

Hilton Group takes over two more hotels in Attica

[InTime News]
ECONOMY

Greece, China connected by ‘marble bridge’

[AP]
ECONOMY

Turkey, Ukraine to sign free trade accord on Thursday

us-firm-buys-startup-pollfish
BUSINESS

US firm buys startup Pollfish

fixed-minimum-interest-of-0-35-for-greece-2-0-credit
ECONOMY

Fixed minimum interest of 0.35% for Greece 2.0 credit

greek-tech-fund-pj-catalyst-sells-pollfish-unit-to-us-based-prodege
ECONOMY

Greek tech fund PJ Catalyst sells Pollfish unit to US-based Prodege