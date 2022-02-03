mytilineos-lands-data-center

The gradual maturing of a series of public-private partnership (PPP) projects and concession contracts is generating expectations at the Mytilineos group for more than doubling its infrastructure contracts within 2022, as it seeks to take part in a number of tenders, in cooperation with construction groups.

One case in point is the upcoming Thessaloniki flyover – the biggest PPP project in terms of value terms at 370 million euros – in cooperation with Avax. Regarded as one of the sector’s top prizes, it offers certain profits for a period of 30 years and also vindicates the strategy of working with Avax, even though Mytilineos and Avax were in separate camps at the start of the tender.

On Wednesday Mytlineos announced that it will also be constructing the biggest data center in Greece to date, the third data center being operated by Lamda Helix (a subsidiary of US group Digital Realty) in the country. The project will be implemented in Koropi, eastern Attica, and is expected to cost €70 million.

Mytilineos will construct the 8,600-square meter building, which will also be 100% powered with green energy. Its capacity will be of 6.8 megawatts.