ΑΤΗΕΧ: Index back in black by end of trade

Undeterred by the decline seen during most of Tuesday’s session at Athinon Avenue, bank stocks managed to pull the benchmark out of the red and swing the market into positive territory, even if the majority of stocks (mostly mid- and small-caps) did end with losses. The day’s turnover was quite handsome, thanks to a number of share packages that changed hands.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 942.06 points, adding 0.42% to Monday’s 938.09 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.79%, ending at 2,298.57 points, although mid-caps contracted 0.59%

The banks index advanced 1.66%, with Alpha jumping 3.72%, Piraeus grabbing 2.93% and Eurobank rising 0.94%, as National eased 0.92%. OPAP soared 3.47%, while PPC conceded 2.49%, Viohalco fell 1.82% and Hellenic Petroleum gave up 1.66%.

In total 37 stocks reported gains, 65 suffered losses and 22 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to €115.4 million euros, up from Monday’s €80.4 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 1.57% to close at 69.74 points.