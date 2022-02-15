ski-resort-in-northern-greece-reopens-after-two-year-hiatus

After a two-year hiatus caused by pandemic-induced travel restrictions and revamp work, the popular ski resort of Tria-Pente Pigadia in Naoussa in northern Greece cranked up its lifts and welcomed its first visitors last Saturday.

According to Greek Travel Pages, the ski center’s opening was delayed by ongoing work being carried out on the pistes and facilities by its new management company, Oreinos Tourismos.

Work will resume once the season closes, with the aim of improving facilities so that the resort can operate on a 12-month basis, the report added.

The Tria-Pente Pigadia Ski Center is located on the western flank of Mount Vermio, at an altitude stretching from 1,430 to 2,005 meters.

It is just over 100 kilometers from the northern port city of Thessaloniki and 17 kilometers from the town of Naoussa.

It caters to skiers of all levels and has six lifts, including one for young children, as well as the infrastructure for artificial snow.