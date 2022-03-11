Greece will work hard to bring ‘every last visitor’ over, vows minister

“We are fighters and we are trying to bring every last visitor to the country,” Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias said on Thursday in an interview with Open TV.

He added that he plans to travel to France in mid-March, to Israel in late March, to Serbia immediately afterwards and then to Romania, a European leader in road tourism in which Greece is the number one trend.

“We will examine how we can cover the small percentage of Russian travelers who may not come to our country and we will strengthen our tourism product in all its forms worldwide. We will fight alongside the people of tourism, who are in the hundreds of thousands, and we will bring income to the average Greek family, fighting every day,” he underlined.

Noting that there is a ban on flights from Russia until May 28, Kikilias said that the Greek side will wait until the end of spring to see how things turn out, while voicing his belief that a large part of Russian society “is inextricably linked with our country.”