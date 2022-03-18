ECONOMY

Ionian islands participate in Expo Dubai

ionian-islands-participate-in-expo-dubai

An event titled “The Ionian Islands, Champions in Sustainable Tourism, Culture, Originality and Luxury” was held on Wednesday afternoon in Dubai in the context of the Ionian islands’ participation in the international exhibition Expo Dubai 2020.

A gastronomic dinner with flavors from the Ionian islands followed.

The international exhibition, originally planned for 2020, was postponed due to the pandemic.

The Ionian Islands Region’s participation is supported by Fraport, the Ionian University and the major hotel groups on the islands.

