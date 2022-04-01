ATHEX: Strong end to week of stock gains

After a slow start, with some losses for a number of stocks, the Greek bourse picked up the pace and gained ground on Friday to end on a high and cap a week of recovery that has taken the benchmark back close to the 900-point level. The low turnover allowed buyers to dictate play rather easily in the end, with several stocks closing at the day’s high.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 890.70 points, adding 1.90% to Thursday’s 879.45 points. On a weekly basis it advanced 5.64%.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 1.31%, ending at 2,155.77 points, and the banks index improved 1.21%.

Ellaktor jumped 3.54%, OTE telecom earned 3.29%, Aegean Air rose 2.89% and National Bank added 2.56%, while ElvalHalcor conceded 1.26% and Viohalco parted with 1.01%.

In total 79 stocks posted gains, 32 endured losses and 14 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 54.4 million euros, down from Thursday’s €73.6 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange remained closed on Friday due to a national holiday – the anniversary of the 1955 struggle for liberation.