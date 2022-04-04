ATHEX: Blue chips buoy up benchmark

On a day of narrow trading at the Greek bourse, the benchmark at Athinon Avenue secured minor gains on Monday, with banks and energy stocks playing the leading role in another day of growth for blue chips and their index, while the race between winning and losing stocks ended up in a dead heat.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 893.47 points, adding 0.31% to Friday’s 890.70 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.50%, ending at 2,166.60 points, but mid-caps contracted 0.15%.

The banks index improved 0.73%, as National jumped 2.01%, Alpha earned 1.01% and Piraeus collected 0.32%, though Eurobank gave up 0.28%.

Mytilineos advanced 3.17%, Quest Holdings improved 2.54%, and Jumbo augmented 1.83%, as Titan Cement dropped 3.12%, Coca-Cola HBC fell 2.38% and Sarantis parted with 1.10%.

In total 52 stocks secured gains and as many sustained losses, while 20 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 49.4 million euros, down from last Friday’s €54.4 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.19% to close at 66.77 points.