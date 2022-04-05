ECONOMY TOURISM

Greece and US sign new tourism memorandum

At the foot of the Acropolis on Monday Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias and US Ambassador in Athens Geoffrey Pyatt signed a Greek-US memorandum of understanding on tourism cooperation, updating the previous one signed 31 years ago. Its objective is to increase bilateral trade in travel services.

Kikilias stressed that 2022 will be a record year in direct flights between Greece and the US, reaching up to nine per day, and offering more than 460,000 seats.

Pyatt pointed out there will be 14 different services between Greek and US airports this summer, highlighting that Greece is a market in great demand by US tourists.

Tourism
[AMNA archive photo]
