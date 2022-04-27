ATHEX: Losses grow as concerns propagate

International worries over the export of the crisis in former Soviet republics to the rest of Europe – with Russia turning off the gas supply to Poland and Bulgaria – sent European stocks tumbling and the Greek bourse suffering significant losses on a day when attention had been focused on the bond issue and the Treasury bill auction.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 918.56 points, shedding 2.17% from Tuesday’s 938.93 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 2.27%, ending at 2,230.55 points.

The banks index shrank 2.42%, as Eurobank fell 3.24%, Piraeus sank 2.57%, Alpha declined 2.53% and National parted with 1.28%.

Public Power Corporation sank 5.51%, Viohalco slumped 5.11%, Quest Holdings conceded 3.68%, Ellaktor was down 3.04% and ElvalHalcor gave up 2.89%. Other notable blue chip losses were recorded by Athens Water (2.65%), Terna Energy (2.57%) and Coca-Cola HBC (2.30%).

In total 14 stocks recorded gains, 98 sustained losses and 10 remained unchanged.

Turnover came to 92.5 million euros, down from Tuesday’s €121.8 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 1% to close at 68.97 points.