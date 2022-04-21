ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Benchmark closes at a two-month high

ATHEX: Benchmark closes at a two-month high

The benchmark at Athinon Avenue ended the week just a whisker away from 950 points on Thursday, offsetting all the losses it had suffered since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine on February 24 and climbing to a two-month peak. The day’s rise was not connected to Standard and Poor’s verdict on Greece’s solvency, expected late on Friday, as that is not expected to introduce any changes to the Greek credit rating.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 949.68 points, adding 0.96% to Wednesday’s 940.69 points. On a weekly basis it advanced 3.34%.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 1.19%, ending at 2,312.55 points, and the banks index improved 2.04%.

Lamda Development rose 3.09% and National Bank collected 2.86%, as Hellenic Petroleum fell 4.16%.

In total 65 stocks secured gains, 37 posted losses and 23 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 121.8 million euros, down from Wednesday’s €185 million.

The Greek stock market has now closed for Easter, and will reopen for trading on Tuesday, April 26.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.72% to close at 69.67 points.

Stocks
READ MORE
ATHEX: Resilience earns stocks more gains
STOCKS

ATHEX: Resilience earns stocks more gains

ATHEX: Bourse ends week with 1.4% growth
STOCKS

ATHEX: Bourse ends week with 1.4% growth

ATHEX: Index rises despite day of mixed trade
STOCKS

ATHEX: Index rises despite day of mixed trade

ATHEX: Third day of gains for stock index
STOCKS

ATHEX: Third day of gains for stock index

ATHEX: Three factors send bourse index higher
STOCKS

ATHEX: Three factors send bourse index higher

ATHEX: Greek stock index cracks 900 points
STOCKS

ATHEX: Greek stock index cracks 900 points