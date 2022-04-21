ATHEX: Benchmark closes at a two-month high

The benchmark at Athinon Avenue ended the week just a whisker away from 950 points on Thursday, offsetting all the losses it had suffered since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine on February 24 and climbing to a two-month peak. The day’s rise was not connected to Standard and Poor’s verdict on Greece’s solvency, expected late on Friday, as that is not expected to introduce any changes to the Greek credit rating.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 949.68 points, adding 0.96% to Wednesday’s 940.69 points. On a weekly basis it advanced 3.34%.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 1.19%, ending at 2,312.55 points, and the banks index improved 2.04%.

Lamda Development rose 3.09% and National Bank collected 2.86%, as Hellenic Petroleum fell 4.16%.

In total 65 stocks secured gains, 37 posted losses and 23 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 121.8 million euros, down from Wednesday’s €185 million.

The Greek stock market has now closed for Easter, and will reopen for trading on Tuesday, April 26.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.72% to close at 69.67 points.