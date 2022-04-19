ATHEX: Resilience earns stocks more gains

The Greek bourse returned from its first four-day break this month with a session of gains for most blue chips on Tuesday at the start of a three-day week at Athinon Avenue. Local securities were remarkably resilient in the face of pressure from abroad, which seemed to affect only the mid-caps, while turnover topped 100 million euros.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 926.41 points, adding 0.81% to Thursday’s 918.96 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.71%, ending at 2,243.26 points, while mid-caps contracted 0.23%

The banks index declined 0.75%, as National was up 4.15% and National earned 0.05%, while Alpha gave up 0.60% and Piraeus declined 1.47%.

Mytilineos soared 5.90%, Terna Energy grew 5.46%, Jumbo jumped 5.23% and GEK Terna climbed 3.06%, as Motor Oil lost 2.55% and Public Power Corporation dropped 2.29%

In total 46 stocks recorded gains, 62 suffered losses and 22 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to €101.5 million, compared to last Thursday’s €71.3 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.47% to 68.13 points.