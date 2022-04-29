Zephyr gearing up for Posidonia debut

Italy’s Zephyr Trading is a La Spezia-headquartered engine spare parts and technical support specialist for shipping and power plant industries, which during its Posidonia debut this June expects to meet new potential customers and reconnect with customers from Greece and the rest of the region.

“These three years it was difficult to meet potential and existing customers, and we used online tools to maintain relations with the customers but with poor results,” said a spokesperson for the company.

During Posidonia 2022, on June 6-10 at the Metropolitan Expo center, the company plans to promote a European project for sustainable tuna fishing through advanced Earth observation technologies.

Sustuntech offers a compact and cost-effective system to improve the energy efficiency of tuna fishing vessels by at least a 25% compared to current practices.

Advanced vessel monitoring, Copernicus data and machine learning will be combined to propose strategies to improve the detection of fish distribution, reduce time at sea, save fuel and boost route planning.

This will fill the current need to reduce emissions of all human activities without reducing production as demanded by the Paris Agreement.