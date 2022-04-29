ECONOMY

Strong optimism on course of tourism

Strong optimism on course of tourism
With tourism traffic in the first 20 days of April faring extremely well, “all indications point to the fact that this will be a good year for Greece’s tourism industry,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said during a visit to the Tourism Ministry on Wednesday.

He also pointed out that summer 2022 will be the first without public health restrictions after the breakout of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

“We hope that the long summer of 2022 will be especially profitable for businesses and also for tourism industry workers,” he noted.

He underlined that the target is to “have as good a tourism season as is possible, and to see it extending throughout the rest of the year, beyond the summer months.”

The premier also praised the ministry’s leadership for what he called “the excellent work over the last few months.”

