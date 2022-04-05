naming-ceremony-for-tui-aircraft-on-crete

“The Tοurism Ministry and all the tourism agencies are putting up a huge battle every day with hard work and effort, daily goals for all our destinations, the extension of the tourist season with a sustainable tourism model, without big words and with high expectations for this year’s tourism season,” Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias said on Monday during the opening speech at a TUI aircraft naming ceremony, which took place at Nikos Kazantzakis International Airport on Crete.

The aircraft was symbolically named “Iraklio.”

“Our goal is to have more travelers, better-quality travelers, who support the economy, who respect our manners, customs and culture, who love Greece and who come again and again, thus supporting the hundreds of thousands of people of the tourism sector, of the locomotive of the Greek economy that brings the largest part of the income to the average Greek family,” he underlined.