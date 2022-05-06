Greece urged to impound Russian-flagged oil tanker

The seized Russian-flagged oil tanker Pegas is seen anchored off the shore of Karystos, on the Island of Evia, Tuesday. [Reuters]

United Against Nuclear Iran, a bipartisan, nonprofit advocacy organization in the US, has urged the Greek government to proceed immediately with the impounding of the Russian-flagged oil tanker Pegas, which has been moored at Karystos on the southern coast of Evia since April, and loaded with Iranian oil.

The organization issued a statement last week saying the ship and its cargo are subject to sanctions for their interconnectedness with the Russian and Iranian regimes.

Greece had impounded the 115,500-deadweight tonnage vessel with 19 crew members on board as part of the European Union sanctions imposed on Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine.

However, the decision was reversed a few days later after an inspection revealed that the ship changed ownership on March 17 and was transferred to Transmorflot, which is based in Russia but is not subject to financial sanctions.