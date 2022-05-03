Bogdanos Marine Bureau returning to Posidonia

Among the leading exhibitors at this summer’s Posidonia fair, on June 6-10, will be N. Bogdanos Marine Bureau.

The company that boasts an over 65-year presence in Greece, represents – among others – the two globally renowned manufacturers of composite materials in the sectors of industrial piping and floor gratings.

A loyal Posidonia exhibitor for four decades, the firm introduced glass reinforced epoxy (GRE) pipes as well as fiberglass phenolic (FRP) grating to the Greek market in 1990.

These technologies that have matured today highlight the continuous improvements which both the global and Greek shipping industries have gradually, but confidently, adopted, increasing the specification level of the vessels, while reducing their maintenance costs and easing operations.

“Following a two-year period ‘out of sight, out of mind,’ we now see an even bolder interest in composite materials in shipping, due to their higher-level tech features, way lower ‘well-to-wake’ environmental footprint, and comparable cost to carbon steel,” said Chief Executive Officer Adamantios Papapetros.

The company is looking forward to the resumption of Posidonia’s physical edition following a four-year period during which it resorted to frequent email campaigns as its main marketing activity.