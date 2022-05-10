Cyprus set to abolish Safe Pass

A proposal to lift Safe Pass checks in Cyprus will be submitted on Tuesday, during the weekly cabinet meeting. According to Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantelas, experts will recommend the abolition of the Safe Pass since the numbers of Covid positive cases and hospitalizations are decreasing on a daily basis.

Speaking during a visit to the Blood Dialysis Unit of Limassol General Hospital, he was asked to comment on the possible elimination of Safe Pass checks in entertainment venues and other spaces. Hadjipantelas said that he has asked experts to submit their opinion in writing, in order to decide whether a proposal should be submitted to the cabinet.

“I am awaiting answers from the experts. The proposal to the cabinet to eliminate the Safe Pass will depend on these answers,” he said, adding that a proposition, if any, will be submitted on Tuesday.

He noted that, if this measure is lifted, there will be no other measure in effect, except for high-risk areas, such as hospitals, institutions and nursing homes. He added that any other easing of restrictions would only apply to weddings and entertainment venues, which remain to be examined.