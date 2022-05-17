Language tuition seminars in June

The Hellenic American Union is organizing two sets of seminars for foreign language institutions and teachers in Greece next month.

Both sets will be held online, with live sessions.

HAU is holding a workshop on online teaching from June 20 to 24 (10 hours, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.), led by Dimitris Tolias.

Then, on June 28 and 30, it is holding a set of seminars on digital marketing for foreign language learning centers (10 hours in total), led by Konstantinos Androutsos.

For more information, visit digital.hau.gr.