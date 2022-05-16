Flights at over 90% of 2019 in January-April

Passenger traffic at Greek airports soared 383% to reach 8.1 million in the January-April period, compared with the same period in 2021 when only 1.7 million were recorded due to Covid restrictions, the Civil Aviation Authority said on Monday.

It said scheduled flights at Greek airports totaled 89,690 in that period – 50,059 were domestic and 39,631 international (up 103% from 2021).

Compared to the same period in 2019, there were 9.6% fewer flights and 22.5% fewer passengers than the record year. In April, arrivals from abroad were up 1,179.8% year-on-year, reaching 1,299,571, but still 1.1% below April 2019.