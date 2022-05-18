Karelia partnership with German firm Dannemann

Greek manufacturer and distributor of tobacco products Karelia will be exclusively distributing a selection of Dannemann tobacco products in Greece as of June 1, Karelia announced on Monday.

The Greek tobacco company, established in 1888, is launching this strategic partnership with German cigar and cigarillo brands producer Dannemann, established in 1872, it said in its announcement.

Karelia’s commercial director for Greece, John Labidis, noted that the two companies “share the same values and commitment to excellence in our business activities to deliver unmatched tobacco products to our customers,” and that he looks forward to “a successful cooperation with the Dannemann team in the Greek market – one that will create mutually beneficial growth opportunities for both of our companies.”

The products that will be sold by Karelia in Greece include Moods and Al Capone, Karelia noted.