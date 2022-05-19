Microsoft and Greek officials talk data centers

Government and Microsoft officials held their first meeting on Tuesday on the implementation of the technology giant’s strategic data centers investment in Greece.

As Alternate Development and Investments Minister Nikos Papathanassis said in a tweet, “Today we are holding the opening meeting for Microsoft’s strategic investment, with Senior Director of Global DC Land Development Aaron Bilyeu and officers of the company. In the presence of General Secretary for Private Investments and Public Private Partnerships Orestis Kavalakis, Deputy Attica Regional Governor Nikos Peppas, Kropia Mayor Dimitris Kiousis and Spata-Artemis Mayor Dimitris Markou, we discussed the planning and timeline of the necessary processes to put Microsoft’s flagship investment on track.”