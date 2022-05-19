Titan cements its presence in the US

Titan Cement Group is further strengthening the capacity of its facilities in the US market, at the cement importing terminal in Norfolk, Virginia.

This is a 35-million-euro investment, through which the Athens-listed group will upgrade its importing capacity in the US, as well as increasing its capacity to supply cement and other related products with a low carbon footprint in the country.

According to the group’s announcement, the new investment in Virginia is expected to be completed next year. It provides for the expansion of the import terminal through new storage facilities to host 70,000 tons, and for the extension of the road and railway connection of the installations with multiple loading points.

Upon completion, the storage capacity of the terminal will exceed 100,000 tons in total, and will allow for the import, storage and distribution of different commodities, as well as of raw materials that are in great demand in the market.

The group recently completed another similar investment, worth over €33 million, in the construction of storage facilities with a capacity of 70,000 tons at the group’s import terminal in Florida.