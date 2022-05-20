Verizon invests in Greek-owned startup

Verizon Ventures, the investment arm of US telecom giant Verizon, has invested in Greek-owned startup TileDB, founded by Stavros Papadopoulos.

It follows funding in the Massachusetts-based company by Amgen Ventures and Lockheed Martin Ventures from the US, and Japan’s NTT Docomo Ventures, as well as Greek investment fund Big Pi Ventures.

TileDB, which has raised over $20 million, has developed an innovative database that – unlike conventional databases – is able to store and manage any types of data, such as satellite pictures, genomes, telecommunication information etc.

The company has its own research and development center in Greece and is active in the Big Data management market as its software can handle highly complex information.