Costa Cruises offers wide range of options and services this year

Costa Cruises presented on Friday its offer for Greek cruise enthusiasts who during the season will have different opportunities to embark from the port of Piraeus choosing from several eight- to 15-day Eastern Mediterranean itineraries on board Costa Venezia and Costa Deliziosa.

Costa Venezia’s program includes a brand-new itinerary, with embarkation and disembarkation in Piraeus, designed to include longer calls in the ports to enjoy the destinations with plenty of time, among cities rich in history, splendid archaeological and UNESCO World Heritage sites and crystal-clear seas. Since early May Costa Venezia operates a 15-day “super tour”, with eight calls in port longer than 10 hours dedicated to Turkey and Greece, until November 18, 2022.

The voyage includes a two-day, overnight call in Istanbul, the beautiful Turkish destinations of Izmir and Bodrum, the island of Mykonos and Athens, two two-day, one-night calls in Istanbul and Kusadasi, Turkey, before heading off to explore Rhodes and Iraklio.

In winter 2022-23, Costa Venezia will be offering a 12-day itinerary to Turkey, Egypt, Israel and Cyprus, visiting Istanbul (with a two-day, one-night call), Bodrum, Limassol, Haifa (also with a two-day, one-night call), Alexandria and Kusadasi. From spring 2023, the itinerary from Piraeus will resume.

The range of shore excursions available has been redesigned to explore hidden and little-visited places, and to enjoy the most authentic traditions, flavors and colors. Thanks to these offers it is possible, for example, to attend a private concert in a Roman amphitheater in Ephesus; to experience Istanbul by night; to take a cruise on the Bosphorus, between the two continents; to sleep in the typical houses dug out of the rock in the lunar landscapes of Cappadocia; to relax in the natural pools of Pamukkale; to snorkel among the sunken remains of the city of Mindo, together with an archaeologist. And again, to take a walk through the vineyards of Kusadasi with a wine expert; to go horseback riding through the pine forests and sand of Pamucak beach; to explore the coast of the Bodrum peninsula on a private caique; to discover the secrets of the Acropolis in Athens or relax in the sun on the beautiful beaches of Mykonos, Rhodes and Crete, according to the cruise operator.

Costa Venezia Interiors are dedicated to famous places, squares, personalities and symbols of Venice. Her many outdoor spaces and the largest open-air dining offer in the fleet, Costa Venezia offers the unique experience of a traveling art city on the sea. Every guest will find its own fun opportunities. Adults can enjoy an entertainment program that offers quality live shows, said Costa Cruises.

In addition to the option with Costa Venezia, from October 19 until November 18 also Costa Deliziosa will offer the possibility to Greek guests to easily embark in Piraeus for cruises toward the East Med with an itinerary toward Italy, Croatia and Montenegro.

The cruise company assures there are many different wide outdoor spaces to fully enjoy the sailing experience. Families with children will find many activities on board, such as a water park and an adventure park, and couples will find a private spa, swimming pools and plenty of space for intimate moments.

Gastronomy represents another distinctive experience on all Costa ships. Guests on board will be able to taste the dishes and menus created especially for Costa by three great world-famous chefs, Bruno Barbieri, Hélène Darroze and Ángel León, which allow to explore the destinations also through food, per Costa Cruises.