Significant staff shortages at hotels

Greek hotels are looking to fill 55,000 positions this summer, during what is expected to be a very busy season, according to hoteliers.

Data from the Institute of the Greek Tourism Confederation (INSETE) showed that unfilled positions during the 2021 tourism season reached 53,249 out of a total 244,124 positions officially registered by hotels.

This year, 22% or over one in five positions will remain unfilled.

In recent comments, Hellenic Hoteliers Federation President Grigoris Tasios noted that many seasonal workers, mainly aged 25-35, have sought work in other sectors that can guarantee year-round work and a five-day weekly schedule.

Hellenic Chamber of Hotels Vice President Christina Tetradi said a large number of sector employees who used to work mostly in cleaning and restaurants at hotels have opted to work for higher pay and no insurance in the short-term rental sector.

“A villa rented for 1,000 euros a day can provide daily wages of 100 euros per person. At the same time, for example, a hotel that pays an employee 40 euros a day also pays 30 euros for the worker’s insurance and other deductions,” Tetradi noted.

Athens-Attica & Argosaronic Hotel Association Secretary General Evgenios Vassilikos notes that “you can’t find a chef in the job market, even if you look for one.”