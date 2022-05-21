One in two Serbs going abroad will come to Greece, official says

Greece is the Serbs’ “favorite destination this summer,” the president of the parliamentary Serbia-Greece Friendship Group and president of the Tourism Committee of the Serbian parliament, Veroljub Arsic, told visiting Greek Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias on Friday.

The meeting reaffirmed the close collaboration of the two countries in the tourism sector, with the opening of new tourist corridors and the signing of bilateral agreements with a focus on road and religious tourism.

Kikilias, who was on a two-day visit to Belgrade, also met with the speaker of the Serbian parliament, Ivica Dacic, who said that one in every two Serbs going abroad this summer have chosen Greece as their destination.

“Greece and Serbia are bound by stable and traditional relations of friendship, carved out of our common values and principles over the years,” Kikilias underlined.

In a post published on Twitter, the minister highlighted the fact the one in two Serbs traveling abroad this summer have chosen to come to Greece.