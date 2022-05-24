GNTO to promote Greece at Davos

For the first time, Greece has an organized and institutional presence at the World Economic Forum this week through Greek House Davos.

It is an independent nonprofit organization that aims at Greece’s promotion at the forum as a pillar of stability, peace and growth in Southeastern Europe.

In this context the general-secretary of the Greek National Tourism Organization (GNTO), Dimitris Fragakis, is in Davos and will take part in the debate “Transformation of the Tourism for Climate Action: A New Model for Sustainable Tourism Growth” on Tuesday, along with the president of Athens International Airport, Riccardo Lambiris, and Joe Gebbia, co-founder and CEO of Airbnb.

Sustainable tourism growth, which is one of the main pillars of growth in GNTO’s strategy for the next decade, is among the key issues for the World Economic Forum.