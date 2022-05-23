MSC Cruises praises local travel trade

Luxurious cruise liner MSC Lirica has been operating from her summer base of Piraeus for the past six weeks and owner MSC Cruises has paid tribute to the Greek travel trade and the country’s holidaymakers who have so far boarded the ship. This positioning further strengthens the offering of MSC Cruises in the Eastern Mediterranean for the season.

“We are a truly international brand that attracts a wide range of different nationalities and passengers of all ages,” stated MSC Cruises: “And whatever their different and specific aspirations for what constitutes a great and memorable holiday, the Eastern Mediterranean delivers on all counts because there is something for every type of traveler. Culture and traditions that date back thousands of years, pristine beaches and fabulous weather – these are all rich ingredients for a perfect cruise holiday.”

Angelo Capurro, MSC Cruises’ executive director, said, “We are extremely proud to be in a position to offer our guests and travel agent partners for the summer a growing choice of cruise holidays to a range of different destinations across the Eastern Mediterranean from closer to their homes and a dedicated Greek experience and onboard service that is coupled with a cosmopolitan ambience.”

In a press release, MSC Cruises noted that to meet the demand from guests and would-be cruisers, it has “tailored an itinerary to feature the best and most beautiful places the region has to showcase. Thus, guests aboard MSC Lirica can visit a range of fascinating destinations, some of the attractions include a tour of ancient Athens and the world-famous Acropolis; the place of miracles in ancient times in the Holy Land: the Sea of Galilee; Ephesus, one of the most important cities of the ancient world, on the border between East and West; and Paphos, an ancient town located on the southern coast of Cyprus.”

“While on board, MSC Lirica offers a distinctive cruise experience centered on elegance, comfort and hospitality with our crew highly trained and multilingual, making guests feel at home. From room service attendants and table waiters to shops and tour guides, they will be there whenever you need them, ensuring you enjoy a seamless holiday experience. The Greek support is indeed dedicated to making holiday dreams come true,” noted the cruise giant in its statement.