Oil products dominate Greek exports in January-March

European countries, especially those nearby, remain the main destinations for Greek exports, though there has been a significant increase in exports to other major markets such as the US.

On the other hand, unrest in Chinese production activity and the most recent lockdowns there led to a drop to Greek products shipped to China, according to data from the Panhellenic Exporters Association.

In the year’s first quarter Italy and Germany absorbed most Greek exports, followed by Cyprus, Bulgaria and Turkey.

Oil products were once again the main export, up 55.5% compared to a year earlier, while second-placed pharmaceuticals rose 18%.

