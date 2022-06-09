ECONOMY

Hydraulic solutions on display at Posidonia

Athens-based hydraulic systems company Hydro Titan is making its Posidonia debut this year in cooperation with its international partner Hansa-Flex.

Two years after the launch of its partnership with the German hydraulics giant, Hydro Titan keeps growing and is eyeing its further international expansion, also secured through its partnership with Bosch Rexroth, according to Hydro Titan Chief Executive Officer Thodoris Chantzopoulos.

He tells Kathimerini that the Greek firm’s “excellent partnership” with Hansa-Flex on elastic hoses promises a bright future for the company.

