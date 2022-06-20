ECONOMY TAXATION

Declaration deadline due for extension

The government aspiration of having tax declarations in by end-June will not be realized this year either, as 10 days before the end of the month, only 47% of the basic forms (E1) have been submitted and just three out of 10 for the self-employed (E3 forms).

Therefore, for yet another year, July will be a busy month, as hundreds of thousands of taxpayers scramble to file their tax returns, decide on the repayment process and pay four different taxes: ENFIA on property, income tax, value-added tax (VAT) and an installment (or the total) of the dues toward the Deposit To Be Returned.

Although the platform for submitting tax statements opened earlier than any other year, the deadline provided by law (June 30) will not be met and a new one is going to be announced in the coming days.

Especially for the hundreds of thousands of freelance and self-employed professionals, there was one genuine reason for the submission delay: the successive delays in publishing the amounts to be reimbursed to the state regarding the Deposit To Be Returned. They are expected to be posted by the end of this month.

