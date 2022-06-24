MLA College promotes distance learning degrees

The United Kingdom’s MLA College leveraged its second participation at Posidonia earlier this month in Athens to demonstrate and promote its Total Learning Package (TLP), which allows students to undertake their degrees from anywhere in the world at their own pace.

The educator also unveiled details of its new MSc Sustainability in Practice, due to start in September, alongside a BSc and MSc in Global Sustainable Development, to start in January 2023, to support the industry.

The Plymouth-based institution recently launched the latest United Nations CIFAL Center in London as a vehicle for driving the UN Sustainable Development Goals forward through multidisciplinary training.

“As a global provider of distance learning higher education, predominantly for the maritime sector, we believe that investing in education and life-long learning will help prepare individuals, teams and businesses for an evolving global economy,” said Professor Basak Akdemir, chief executive.