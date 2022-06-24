Just 0.2% of tax debtors owe 80% of overdue debts

More than half (53.4%) of taxpayers with debts to the tax authorities in Greece do not owe any more than 500 euros each, and therefore the tax office cannot take forced collection measures against them, such as the confiscation of bank deposits.

However, every month interest is added to their debts and thus the amount owed increases.

Today, they owe the amount of €326 million, which is only 0.3% of the total overdue debt.

Sources in the tax administration state that this category of debtors in many cases do not know that they have debts, and when informed they pay them.

In contrast, 0.2% of the debtors, or just 8,825 taxpayers, owe 80% of the overdue debts, amounting to €90 billion.

Their average debt exceeds €1 million each and is particularly difficult to collect.

In this category, companies have the lion’s share of arrears as their debts reach €66 billion, according tax administration data.