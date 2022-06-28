ECONOMY

Thessaloniki-Izmir ferry route to be inaugurated in July, says minister

Thessaloniki-Izmir ferry route to be inaugurated in July, says minister
[Intime News]

A ferry route connecting the northern port city of Thessaloniki with Turkey’s Izmir is expected to be inaugurated in July, Shipping Minister Yiannis Plakiotakis announced on Tuesday.

Speaking during a visit to the city, he said the route will be operated via Mytilene and referred to the Thessaloniki Port Authority and the company operating the service for more details.

The idea for the route was part of several proposals discussed between Greek and Turkish officials in 2021 to promote low-level cooperation between the two countries.

Shipping Tourism Travel

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Ferry companies hike ticket prices for second time in 2022
ECONOMY

Ferry companies hike ticket prices for second time in 2022

Cruise industry reaches out to governments
ECONOMY

Cruise industry reaches out to governments

Demetriades promotes Greece-Cyprus bilateral tourism
ECONOMY

Demetriades promotes Greece-Cyprus bilateral tourism

Over 700 cruise liners to sail Greek seas this year
ECONOMY

Over 700 cruise liners to sail Greek seas this year

CLIA highlights significance of Greek input in cruise tourism
ECONOMY

CLIA highlights significance of Greek input in cruise tourism

MSC Cruises to use Piraeus as home port for Lirica cruiseship in 2022
ECONOMY

MSC Cruises to use Piraeus as home port for Lirica cruiseship in 2022