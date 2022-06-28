Thessaloniki-Izmir ferry route to be inaugurated in July, says minister

A ferry route connecting the northern port city of Thessaloniki with Turkey’s Izmir is expected to be inaugurated in July, Shipping Minister Yiannis Plakiotakis announced on Tuesday.

Speaking during a visit to the city, he said the route will be operated via Mytilene and referred to the Thessaloniki Port Authority and the company operating the service for more details.

The idea for the route was part of several proposals discussed between Greek and Turkish officials in 2021 to promote low-level cooperation between the two countries.