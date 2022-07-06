Athens gearing up to host COSPAR Scientific Assembly

Athens will host the prestigious 44th COSPAR Scientific Assembly from July 16 to 24, considered the pinnacle of global space research and technology conferences.

It will be graced by more than 2,000 scientists from all over the world, 3,500 scientific papers, most of the major space agencies, eight thematic sections and 12 panels, at a budget of more than 2 million euros.

A press conference on the event was held at the Eugenides Foundation on Tuesday.

“Children who dream of a future in science and especially in space research will see how they can achieve it,” said Stamatios Krimigis, chairman of the Academy of Athens’ National Space Research Committee and of the conference’s Scientific Organizing Committee.

He added there will be special announcements of the latest discoveries, as well as a round-table discussion by the leaders of the most important space agencies, including NASA, ESA, CNES, JAXA and CSA.