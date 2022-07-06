Jobless rise in June from May in Cyprus

The number of registered unemployed in Cyprus at the end of June 2022 decreased by 53.8% compared to June 2021, based on actual data kept at the Provincial Labor Offices, falling to 12,332 individuals.

However, compared to May the registered unemployed at the end of June 2022 increased by 1,746 individuals or 16.5%.

According to the Cyprus Statistical Service (CyStat), based on data corrected for seasonal variations, which show the unemployment trend, the number of registered unemployed in June 2022 increased to 13,319 individuals, compared to 12,956 in the previous month.

Moreover, based on actual data, compared to June 2021, the number of unemployed fell by 14,362 individuals or 53.8%, attributed mainly to jobs in accommodation and food service (3,222 jobs), trade (3,015), construction (947), manufacturing (871) and transport and storage (733). Over the same period there was also a drop of 1,153 in new entrants to the labor market.

Meanwhile another CyStat research showed last week that the average gross monthly earnings of employees in January-March 2022 amounted to €2,019, up by 6.8% from €1,891 in Q1 of 2021.