ECONOMY

DEDDIE: Electricity restored to 10,700 households

Repairs in the electricity network’s substations at the fire-afflicted north and east Attica areas have restored power to some 10,700 households of the 15,000 which faced power cuts during the Penteli wildfire on Tuesday and Wednesday, Greek power grid operator DEDDIE said Wednesday.

By late night Wednesday, 180 substations will have been restored to full capacity out of the 210 that were damaged, DEDDIE said, adding that more than 400 technicians have been deployed locally.

Regarding the blaze in Megara, west Attica, it said workers are trying to restore power at the areas of Alepochori, Psatha and Porto Germeno as soon as possible.

[AMNA]

