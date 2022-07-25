ATHEX: Rising streak ends for the stocks index

ECONOMY STOCKS

Traders appeared to pause for a breather on Monday at the Greek stock market, with transactions and turnover significantly reduced after a five-day sequence of gains all of last week. Banks underperformed, but construction companies offset those losses with some notable gains of their own, as the benchmark posted a minor decline.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 828.89 points, shedding 0.13% from Friday’s 829.97 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.17% to close at 1,989.80 points, though mid-caps expanded 0.65%.

The banks index conceded 0.62%, all because National dropped 2.85%, though Piraeus grew 1.10%, Alpha earned 0.20% and Eurobank collected 0.12%. Lamda Development augmented 3.26% and Mytilineos rose 1.79%, while Ellaktor parted with 5.70%, Sarantis lost 2.95% and Piraeus Port Authority shrank 2.90%.

In total 48 stocks recorded gains, 53 sustained losses and 19 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 31.2 million euros, down from last Friday’s €50 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.36% to close at 67.44 points.

