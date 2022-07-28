ECONOMY SOCIAL SECURITY

Successful speed-up of pensions

The Single Social Security Entity (EFKA) has slashed its overdue debts to pending pensioners by 89% over the last two years, per the latest Atlas report for June.

The backlog of main pension claims was 61,660 last month, against 68,524 a month earlier, thanks to the fast-track process. According to the data, the issue of new main pensions hit a record in the first half of this year.

The report showed the new pension decisions in the year’s first half amounted to 138,946. This is an increase of 30% in relation to 2021, 113% on 2020 and 123% on 2019. Indeed, as noted, in the first half of this year there were 15,000 more pensions issued than in the whole of 2019.

Regarding overdue debts, in June 2020 they amounted to 705 million euros, while today they amount to €78 million, down by 89%. The corresponding reduction in relation to June 2021 is approximately 80%. 

“This rapid reduction in arrears to pending pensioners is due to the mass clearance of the arrears achieved in recent months, prioritizing the older pending pensions accompanied by the payment of the respective retroactive,” the Labor Ministry said.

